Japan Leading Index Falls Less Than Estimated

Japan's leading index declined less than initially estimated in December, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 95.3 in December from 96.1 in November. In the initial estimate, the reading was 94.9.

The coincident index decreased to 88.3 in December from 89.0 in the previous month. The initial estimate was 87.8.

The lagging index remained unchanged at 90.8 in December. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 91.7.

