Sweden Economic Confidence Improves In February

Sweden's economic confidence improved in February, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Thursday.

The economic tendency indicator rose to 103.6 in February from 100.9 in January.

The consumer confidence index increased to 97.5 in February from 94.4 in the prior month.

The manufacturing industry confidence index rose to 114.6 in February from 113.7 in the preceding month.

The retail trade confidence index grew to 99.8 in February from 96.6 in the previous month.

The measure of construction morale rose to 95.4 in February from 95.1 in the prior month.

