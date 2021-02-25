Hungary Average Gross Wages Increase In December

Hungary's average gross earnings increased in December, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Average gross earnings grew 10.6 percent year-on-year in December, following an 8.6 percent increase in November. The latest growth was the highest since July.

The average gross earning rose to HUF 449,442 in December from HUF 438,246 in the previous month.

Net earnings rose 10.6 percent annually in December, following a 8.6 percent in the prior month. Earnings increased to HUF 298,879 from HUF 291,433 in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.