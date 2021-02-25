Taiwan Industrial Production Surges; Jobless Rate Steady

Taiwan's industrial production accelerated and the unemployment rate remained stable, official figures showed on Thursday.

Industrial production rose an 18.81 percent year-on-year in January, after a 10.29 percent increase in December, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs revealed.

Manufacturing output surged 19.67 percent annually in January, after a 10.80 percent rise in the previous month.

Production in mining and quarrying gained 17.68 percent. Output of electricity and gas supply, and water supply grew 8.36 percent and 0.76 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 3.0 percent in January, following a 1.66 percent increase in the preceding month.

Data from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed that the unemployment rate was a seasonally adjusted 3.75 percent in January, same as seen in December.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 3.66 in January from 3.68 percent in the prior month.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 438,000 in January from 440,000 in the previous month.

