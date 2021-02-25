Austria Production Index Declines In December

Austria's production index dropped in December, as industrial production and construction output declined, data from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.

The production index decreased 5.1 percent year-on-year in December, after a 0.4 percent growth in November.

Industrial production declined 3.0 percent annually in December and construction output decreased 10.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the production index fell 5.6 percent in December, following a 0.3 percent decline in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 3.9 percent in December and construction output decreased 11.0 percent.

