Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: DYNT, NVOS, SELB, VTVT, OCGN…

What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT), a medical device company, is up over 42% at $1.81 in pre-market trading Thursday, on news that its subsidiary, Bird & Cronin LLC, has renewed its purchasing agreement with Intalere through January 2024. Intalere members will receive negotiated pricing on Bird & Cronin's full line of orthopedic bracing solutions for spine, upper and lower extremities including key products such as the Sprint air walker boot and U2TM wrist brace. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 for the period ended December 31, 2020, net sales were $12 million compared to $15 million in the prior-year quarter.

2. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) is up over 22% at $7.82 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of nearly 70%, on no news. This medical care company implemented a 1 for 10 reverse stock split on Feb.1, 2021, and was uplisted to the NASDAQ on February 23, 2021.

3. Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) is up over 13% at $4.68 in pre-market trading Thursday, following a publication highlighting potential potency and durability benefits of ImmTOR in gene therapy. The company's clinically validated ImmTOR platform is designed to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. The company's first program aimed at addressing immunogenicity to AAV gene therapies is expected to enter clinical trials in the first half of 2021 in partnership with AskBio for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), a rare metabolic disorder.

4. vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is up nearly 4% at $2.63 in pre-market trading Thursday. The company is planning to initiate the first of two pivotal clinical trials of TTP399 in approximately 400 subjects with type 1 diabetes in 2H 2021. Dosing in a mechanistic study of Ketoacidosis with TTP399 is expected to begin this quarter to support the pivotal trials. The topline results from the mechanistic study are expected in Q2/Q3 2021.

In the Red

1. Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) is down nearly 7% at $2.70 in pre-market trading Thursday, following a proposed underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares. Medigus is a medical device company specializing in developing minimally invasive endosurgical tools and imaging solutions across medical and industrial applications.

2. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is down over 8% at $8.19 in pre-market hours today, on no news. The company has a deal with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop, supply, and commercialize Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for the United States market. The vaccine is currently in a phase III trial in India. Bharat Biotech secured emergency use approval for Covaxin in India on January 3, 2021. The interim efficacy data from the phase III trial of Covaxin is reportedly expected by next week.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com