Hong Kong Exports Increase Substantially In January

Hong Kong's merchandise exports grew in January, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

Exports accelerated 44.0 percent year-on-year in January, after a 11.7 percent increase in December.

Imports surged 37.7 percent annually in January, following a 14.1 percent increase in the previous month.

The trade deficit widened to HK$25.228 billion in January from HK$30.595 billion in the same month last year. In December, the deficit was HK$45.731 billion.

The merchandise export turned to a notable annual increase in January, a government spokesman said.

"While this suggests that the stronger growth momentum that started in the second part of last year has continued in January, the figure is partly distorted by the difference in timing of the Lunar New Year, which fell in mid-February this year but in late January last year, spokesman said.

"Looking ahead, the Mainland is expected to grow strongly, while import demand of the advanced markets should recover further if their epidemic situation gradually stabilizes," spokesman said.

