Croatia Producer Prices Fall Further In January

Croatia's producer prices declined further in January, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The producer price index fell 2.2 percent year-on-year in January, following a 2.5 percent decrease in December. Prices fell for the eleventh month in a row.

Prices in the domestic market decreased 2.2 percent annually in January and those in the foreign market fell 3.4 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.9 percent in January, following a 1.0 percent increase in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.