Italy Consumer Confidence Improves In February

Italy's consumer confidence improved in February, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 101.4 in February from 100.7 in January. Economists had expected a score of 101.0.

The manufacturing confidence index increased to 99.0 in February from 95.6 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a score of 96.0.

The economic sentiment index grew to 91.5 in February from 83.4 in the prior month.

The confidence rose to 93.2 in February from 88.3 in the preceding month.

In construction, the sentiment index rose to 141.9 from 138.0 in the prior month.

The indicator for services sector grew to 85.7 from 82.2 in January and that for retail increased to 93.8 from 88.3.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.