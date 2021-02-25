Canadian Market Down Sharply As Materials, Energy Stocks Tumble

After moving up marginally at the start, the Canadian stock market tumbled Thursday morning, weighed down by losses in healthcare, materials, energy, financial and sections.

Profit taking and rising bond yields appear to be pushing down prices of several stocks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 18,526.07 in early trades, was down 257.84 points or 1.4% at 18,226.69 about half an hour past noon.

Healthcare shares Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) are down 3 to 5%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is down by about 2%.

In the materials section, Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) is declining nearly 6.5%, Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SIL.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) and Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) are down 4 to 5.4%.

Energy stocks Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are down 2.5 to 4%.

In the financial section, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) are down 1.4 to 2.5%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) reported first-quarter net income of C$1.63 billion or C$3.55 per share, up 34% from C$1.21 billion or C$2.63 per share in the same period last year. Adjusted net income came in at C$1.64 billion or C$3.58 per share, compared to C$1.48 billion or C$3.24 per share in the year-ago quarter. The stock is down by about 0.7%.

Among technology stocks, Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) is down more than 6.5%. Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) are down 3 to 4%, while BlackBerry (BB.TO) is down nearly 2%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) is rising nearly 7% after reporting fourth-quarter profit of $25.4 million, up from $17.5 million a year ago. Earnings per share was 20 cents in the fourth quarter, up from 14 cents a year earlier.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO) reported fourth-quarter net income of $345 million or 98 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Jan. 2, compared with a profit of $254 million or 70 cents per diluted share for the 12-week period ended Dec. 28, 2019. The stock is gaining about 3.5%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed average weekly earnings in Canada increased 6.4% in December 2020 over the same month in the previous year.

