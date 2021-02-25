South Korea Shares Predicted To Open Under Pressure

The South Korea stock market on Thursday ended the three-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 115 points or 3.8 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 3,100-point plateau although it's expected to turn lower again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is firmly negative on treasury yield and interest rate concerns. The European and U.S. markets were firmly in the red and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Thursday with gains across the board - especially from the financials, stocks and chemical companies.

For the day, the index soared 104.71 points or 3.50 percent to finish at 3,099.69 after trading between 3,026.47 and 3,099.80. Volume was 1.3 billion shares worth 16.9 trillion won. There were 807 gainers and 80 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 2.87 percent, while KB Financial rallied 3.71 percent, Hana Financial collected 2.44 percent, Samsung Electronics jumped 4.02 percent, LG Electronics improved 2.67 percent, SK Hynix skyrocketed 9.19 percent, LG Chem advanced 3.49 percent, Lotte Chemical surged 7.11 percent, S-Oil soared 5.14 percent, SK Innovation gained 1.31 percent, POSCO perked 3.28 percent, SK Telecom spiked 3.49 percent, KEPCO added 0.86 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 4.26 percent and Kia Motors gained 2.67 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened in the red and saw the losses continue to accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow plunged 559.85 points or 1.75 percent to finish at 31,402.01, while the NASDAQ plummeted 478.54 points or 3.52 percent to close at 13,119.43 and the S&P 500 tumbled 96.09 points or 2.45 percent to close at 3,829.34.

The sell-off on Wall Street followed a continued increase in treasury yields, which led to renewed concerns about interest rates. The yields on ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds rose to their highest levels in a year, with the ten-year yield spiking above 1.6 percent in intraday trading.

The increase in yields followed the release of a batch of largely upbeat U.S. economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing a steep drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

The Commerce Department also reported that new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods spiked more than expected in January. A separate report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. gross domestic product jumped slightly more than estimated in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Crude oil futures rose on Thursday for a fourth straight session amid hopes global energy demand will see a significant rise and hit pre-Covid-19 levels by the end of this year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April was up $0.31 or 0.5 percent at $63.53 a barrel after hitting a fresh 13-month high of $63.81 a barrel.

