TSX Ends Sharply Lower

The Canadian stock market ended sharply lower on Thursday, led by losses in healthcare, energy, materials and shares. Several stocks from the financial sector too ended weak.

Concerns about inflation and rising U.S. Treasury yields offset recovery hopes and prompted investors to lighten commitments. Weak gold prices took a toll of materials shares. Despite some positive news on the earnings front, stocks drifted lower.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 260.99 points or 1.41% at 18,223.54 after plunging to a low of 18,147.13. The index advanced to 18,526.07 in early trades.

The Capped Healthcare Index slid 3.9%. The Energy and Materials Indices shed 2.94% and 2.87%, respectively. The Information Technology declined 2.1% and the Financial Index dropped by 1.29%.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) declined nearly 9%, Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) lost 6 to 6.3%, while Cronos Group (CRON.TO) ended 4.7% down.

Energy stocks Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Enerplus (ERF.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) ended lower by 3 to 5.5%.

In the materials section, Methanex (MX.TO), Osisko Gold (OR.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) and First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) lost 5 to 8%.

CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) declined 1 to 2.2%.

Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) soared nearly 16% after reporting fourth-quarter net earnings of $67.4 million or $0.34 per share, up from $32.5 million or $0.16 per share last year. Adjusted net earnings were $90.0 million or $0.45 per share compared to $83.4 million or $0.41 per share in the previous year.

Loblaw Companies (L.TO) reported fourth-quarter net income of $345 million or 98 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Jan. 2, compared with a profit of $254 million or 70 cents per diluted share for the 12-week period ended Dec. 28, 2019.

Northwest Company (NWC.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO), Canadian National Railway (CN.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) also ended with strong gains.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed average weekly earnings in Canada increased 6.4% in December 2020 over the same month in the previous year.

