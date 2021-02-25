Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

The Taiwan stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 100 points or 0.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,450-point plateau although it's expected to turn lower again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is firmly negative on treasury yield and interest rate concerns. The European and U.S. markets were firmly in the red and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index spiked 239.65 points or 1.48 percent to finish at 16,452.18 after trading between 16,322.27 and 16,474.05.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial rallied 2.23 percent, while Mega Financial perked 1.19 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.72 percent, Fubon Financial spiked 3.40 percent, First Financial advanced 1.18 percent, E Sun Financial gathered 1.58 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.60 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation jumped 1.83 percent, Hon Hai Precision soared 5.43 percent, Largan Precision plunged 3.12 percent, Catcher Technology gathered 1.28 percent, MediaTek added 0.43 percent, Asia Cement rose 0.70 percent, Taiwan Cement gained 0.82 percent and Formosa Plastic was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened in the red and saw the losses continue to accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow plunged 559.85 points or 1.75 percent to finish at 31,402.01, while the NASDAQ plummeted 478.54 points or 3.52 percent to close at 13,119.43 and the S&P 500 tumbled 96.09 points or 2.45 percent to close at 3,829.34.

The sell-off on Wall Street followed a continued increase in treasury yields, which led to renewed concerns about interest rates. The yields on ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds rose to their highest levels in a year, with the ten-year yield spiking above 1.6 percent in intraday trading.

The increase in yields followed the release of a batch of largely upbeat U.S. economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing a steep drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

The Commerce Department also reported that new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods spiked more than expected in January. A separate report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. gross domestic product jumped slightly more than estimated in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Crude oil futures rose on Thursday for a fourth straight session amid hopes global energy demand will see a significant rise and hit pre-Covid-19 levels by the end of this year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April was up $0.31 or 0.5 percent at $63.53 a barrel after hitting a fresh 13-month high of $63.81 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will release Q4 figures for current account later today; in the three months prior, the current account surplus was $28.65 billion.

