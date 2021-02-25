Australian Market Sharply Lower

The Australian stock market is sharply lower on Friday after the main stock index came under heavy selling pressure, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 6,700 level for the first time in almost four weeks as investor were concerned about rising bond yields. Overnight cues from Wall Street were also negative.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 144.40 points or 2.11 percent to 6,689.40, after touching a low of 6,658.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 152.50 points or 2.15 percent to 6,953.20. Australian stocks ended higher on Thursday.

The major miners are weak. Fortescue Metals and BHP Group are lower by nearly 2 percent, while Rio Tinto is declining more than 1 percent.

Oil stocks are lower after crude oil prices declined overnight. Woodside Petroleum is sliding more than 2 percent, Oil Search is declining more than 1 percent and Santos is lower by nearly 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are lower by more than 2 percent, while National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are losing nearly 2 percent.

Tech stocks are mostly lower. Afterpay is losing more than 11 percent, WiseTech Global is down more than 1 percent, while Appen is declining more than 2 percent.

Gold miners are mixed after gold prices closed lower. Evolution Mining is edging up 0.5 percent, while Newcrest Mining is down almost 1 percent.

Shares of Orica Ltd. are down nearly 20 percent after it said its sales to thermal coal mining customers amidst the trade spat between Australia and China. It also flagged pandemic-related disruptions to mining activity in several regions.

In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia said that private sector credit in Australia rose 0.2 percent on month in January 2021, accelerating from the 0.3 percent gain in December. Private sector credit also expanded 1.7 percent on year.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session on Thursday, more than offsetting the rally seen on Wednesday. The major averages came under pressure in early trading and saw further downside as the day progressed, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq posting a particularly steep loss..

The Nasdaq plunged 478.54 points or 3.5 percent to 13,119.43, its lowest closing level in nearly a month. The Dow also tumbled 559.85 points or 1.8 percent to 31,402.01 and the S&P 500 plummeted 96.09 points or 2.5 percent to 3,829.34.

The major European also moved to the downside on Thursday. While the German DAX Index slid by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil futures rose on Thursday for a fourth straight session amid hopes global energy demand will see a significant rise and hit pre-Covid-19 levels by the end of this year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April was up $0.31 or 0.5 percent at $63.53 a barrel after hitting a fresh 13-month high of $63.81 a barrel.

