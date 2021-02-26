Malaysia Exports Rise In January

Malaysia's exports rose in January, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Exports rose 6.6 percent year-on-year to MYR 89.6 billion in January. This was in line with economists' expectation.

Imports increased 1.3 percent annually to MYR 73.0 billion in January. Economists had forecast a fall of 0.5 percent.

The trade surplus totaled MYR 16.6 billion in January, which was below the expected level of MYR 17.0 billion.

On a monthly basis, exports declined 6.4 percent in January and imports decreased 2.7 percent.

