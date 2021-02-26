European Economics Preview: Swiss GDP Data Due

Quarterly national accounts data from Switzerland is due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland publishes import prices and the fourth quarter GDP data.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's import prices for January. Prices are forecast to fall 2.1 percent on year, following a 3.4 percent decrease in December.



At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee publishes revised GDP data and flash consumer prices and household spending data. According to preliminary estimate, released on January 29, the had shrunk 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Inflation is expected to halve to 0.3 percent in February from 0.6 percent in January.

At 3.00 am ET, Switzerland's GDP data is due. Economists forecast the economy to grow 0.1 percent on quarter after rising 7.2 percent in the third quarter.

In the meantime, flash consumer prices from Spain and unemployment from Hungary are due. Economists expect inflation to rise to 0.6 percent in February from 0.5 percent in January.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden releases revised GDP for the fourth quarter, foreign trade, producer prices and retail sales figures for January.

At 4.00 am ET, revised GDP data is due from Poland.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.