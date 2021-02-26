Finland Producer Prices Continue To Decline

Finland's producer prices continued to decline in January, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Producer prices decreased 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, following a 2.9 percent decline in December.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.4 percent in January, following a 1.0 percent increase in the prior month.

The decline in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to fallen prices of oil products, pulp, paper, paperboard, cardboard and electronic appliances from January last year.

Import prices declined 3.3 percent annually in January and export prices fell by 2.6 percent.

