Turkey Trade Deficit Narrows In January

Turkey's trade deficit narrowed in January from last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

The trade deficit decreased to $3.034 billion in January from $4.513 billion in the same period last year. In December, trade deficit was $4.5 billion.

Exports grew 2.3 percent annually in January, while imports declined 5.9 percent.

Excluding energy and non-monetary gold, exports grew 1.2 percent and imports rose 5.2 percent.

On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports gained 1.6 percent monthly in January and imports declined 2.7 percent.

On an annual basis, calendar adjusted exports rose 9.3 percent in January and imports fell 0.4 percent.

