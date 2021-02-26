Lithuania Retail Sales Decline For Second Month

Lithuania's retail sales declined for the second straight month in January, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, decreased a working-day adjusted 4.0 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.0 percent fall in December.

Sales of non-food stores declined 14.4 percent annually in January.

Sales in specialized stores rose 2.2 percent. Sales in non-specialized stores, and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 9.4 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 5.1 percent in January.

