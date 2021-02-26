Hungary Jobless Rate Rises In January

Hungary's jobless rate rose during the November to January period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The jobless rate increased to 4.3 percent during the November to January period from 4.1 percent during the October to December period.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 102,700 during the November to January period from 109,600 in the previous three months.

The youth unemployment rate was 13.0 percent in the three months ended January.

The employment rate remained unchanged at 68.7 percent in the three months ended in January.

