Cyprus Output Prices Decline Eases In January

Cyprus industrial output prices declined at a softer pace in January, figures from the Statistical Service showed on Friday..

Industrial output prices decreased 3.6 percent yearly in January, after a 4.3 percent decline in December.

Output prices in electricity supply decreased 15.3 percent annually in January. Prices of mining and quarrying and manufacturing declined 0.3 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices of water supply and materials recovery grew 7.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial output prices increased 0.8 percent in January.

Economic News

