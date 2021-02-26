Slovakia Producer Prices Fall Further

Slovakia's producer prices decreased further in January, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

The producer price index fell 1.1 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.4 percent decline in December. Prices fell for the tenth consecutive month.

The domestic market prices declined 0.3 percent annually in January, after a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month.

Prices for mining and quarrying grew 4.8 percent yearly in January, while those of manufacturing fell 2.9 percent.

Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply grew 3.7 percent and those of water supply gained 3.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent in January, after a 0.6 percent increase in the preceding month.

