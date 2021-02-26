Latvia Retail Sales Decrease In January

Latvia's retail sales declined in January, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.

Retail sales decreased a calendar adjusted 8.9 percent year-over-year in January, after a 4.6 percent fall in December.

Turnover of retail trade in non-food products declined 23.4 percent yearly in January and those of food products fell 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuels grew 14.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased a seasonally adjusted 4.9 percent in January, following a 5.8 percent decline in the previous month.

