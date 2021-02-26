Spain Consumer Prices Remain Flat In February

Spain's consumer prices remained unchanged in February after recovering a month ago, flash data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

Consumer prices remained flat on year, following a 0.5 percent rise in January, which was the first increase in eleven months.

Month-on-month, consumer prices slid 0.6 percent after showing nil growth in January.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP fell 0.1 percent, in contrast to an increase of 0.4 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, the HICP dropped 0.6 percent after falling 0.4 percent in January.

Economic News

