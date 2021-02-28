David Coverdale Provides Update On Re-Issue Of Collab With Jimmy Page

David Coverdale says "immense progress" has been made on the 30th-anniversary re-issue of the album Coverdale-Page.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk," Coverdale was asked about progress on a possible re-issue of the album.

Coverdale replied, "Well, I've gotta tell you, there's been immense progress. I finally reached a very positive agreement with my former record company regarding missing assets. And I got the rights to the Coverdale-Page album."

Coverdale-Page, a collaboration album by the Whitesnake lead vocalist and former Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, was released on March 15, 1993.

The album was recorded at Little Mountain Sound Studios in Vancouver, Criteria Studios in Miami, Granny's House in Reno, Nevada, and Abbey Road Studios, London. Coverdale-Page reached No. 4 in the U.K. and No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

"So, of course, my first phone call was to Jimmy, and I said, 'We've got it. We've got it back, and we can do with it what we want.' And, of course, Jimmy is in lockdown in the U.K., where it's really very heavy duty. So he's in his country estate," Coverdale said. "I literally just texted Jimmy two days ago, and I said, 'Jimmy, I'm so sorry I haven't been in touch.' But we're resuming contact starting next week to discuss."

"I've got a couple of ideas. I wanna see if we can write courtesy of FaceTime or Zoom. I've got a couple of ideas which I think would be good for if indeed we can get back into the studio and plan for a very big, luxurious, complete box set [for] the 30th anniversary in 2023," he added.

Coverdale also said that the re-issue will feature four unreleased tracks, "which just need to be mixed."

"But since we reconnected, I've been messing around, writing at home. And I have two ideas which could make really fun tracks — just to throw at him and 'see what you can do with this.' The way we did it before — we wrote really very potent music together," he said.

