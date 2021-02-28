South Korea Has $2.71 Billion Trade Surplus In February

South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $2.71 billion in February, the Customs Office said on Monday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of $3 billion following the downwardly revised $3.76 billion surplus in January (originally $3.96 billion).

Exports were up 9.5 percent on year - in line with expectations following the 11.4 percent jump in the previous month.

Imports spiked an annual 13.9 percent versus forecasts for a gain of 12.3 percent following the upwardly revised 3.6 percent increase a month earlier (originally 3.1 percent).

Economic News

