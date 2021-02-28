Vietnam Manufacturing PMI Improves To 51.6 In February - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam continued to expand in February, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.6.

That's up from 51.3 in January and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, cost inflation remained sharp amid ingoing supply chain disruption, while sentiment fell to a six-month low.

Employment increased for the second time in three months as firms responded to rises in demand and production requirements.

