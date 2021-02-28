Malaysia Manufacturing Sector Weakens In February - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia continued to contract in February, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 47.7.

That's down from 48.9 in January and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders were scaled back again as international restrictions dampened export demand - although optimism gathered some momentum.

Ongoing supply chain disruptions often meant that businesses reported difficulties in sourcing inputs for production, reflected in a fall in purchasing activity.

