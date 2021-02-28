Indonesia Manufacturing Sector Slows In February - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in February, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.9.

That's down from 52.2 in January, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output growth fell to a four-month low while inflationary pressures were at their strongest since late 2018.

Input costs increased substantially, with the rate of inflation quickening to the sharpest since October 2018. Higher costs for raw materials were widely mentioned amid supply shortages and difficulties sourcing inputs from abroad.

Employment neared stabilization.

