Thailand Manufacturing PMI Drops In February - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to contract in February, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 47.2.

That's down from 49.0 in January and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were faster declines in output, new orders and purchasing, while manufacturers look increasingly pessimistic about the next 12 months.

With demand for inputs weak, average input prices rose only fractionally in February. Meanwhile, manufacturers cut their output prices for the second month running in an effort to boost sales.

