Philippines Manufacturing PMI Unchanged In February - Markit

The manufacturing sector in the Philippines was steady in February, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.5.

That's unchanged from the January reading and it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders rose modestly, while there was the sharpest rise in pre-production inventories in almost five years. Input price inflation quickened amid higher material costs.

Expectations regarding output in the year ahead remained positive overall. The degree of optimism improved from that seen in January, with firms often mentioning hopes of a return to normality.

Economic News

