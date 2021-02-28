Japan Manufacturing PMI Moves To Expansion In February - Jibun

The manufacturing sector in Japan climbed into expansion territory in February, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a 22-month high manufacturing PMI score of 51.4.

That's up from 49.8 in January and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders expanded modestly, while input prices rose at their fastest pace in two years. At the same time, employment levels continued to decrease in February, although the pace was softer than that seen in the previous month and marginal overall.

Positive sentiment reached its strongest level since July 2017.

