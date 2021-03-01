Indonesia Inflation Slows In February

Indonesia's consumer price inflation eased in February, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

Consumer prices rose 1.38 percent year-on-year in February, after a 1.55 percent increase in January. This was in line with economists expectation.

Core inflation was 1.53 percent in February, which was below the 1.52 percent economists had forecast.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in February, slower than a 0.26 percent increase in the prior month. Economists had expected a 0.9 percent increase.

Prices for food, beverages and tobacco increased by 0.07 percent monthly in February. Prices for clothing and footwear, and housing, water, electricity and household fuels rose by 0.06 percent and 0.04 percent, respectively.

Prices for equipment, tools, and household routine maintenance group gained 0.36 percent. Prices for and transportation grew by 0.19 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

