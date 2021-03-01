J&J Distributing Recalls Multiple Food Products For Listeria Concerns

St. Paul, Minnesota -based J&J Distributing has recalled various food products citing potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes or Lm, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS, around 33 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry salads and wrap products have been called back as that may be adulterated with Lm.

Further, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said multiple products under Haug, Fresh Tyme, Tastebuds, Earthgrown, Caribou and Kwik Trip brand names may be contaminated with Lm.

Consumption of food contaminated with Lm can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. The symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

However, both regulators said no adverse reactions or illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recalled products.

FSIS' notified recall involves 9-oz. "COBB SALAD"; 10-oz. "Because life is delicious. tastebuds Bacon Lettuce Avocado Tomato Wrap"; 10-oz. "Because life is delicious. tastebuds Turkey Ranch Club Wrap"; 10-oz. "Because life is delicious. tastebuds Chicken Caesar Wrap"; 12-oz. "Because life is delicious. tastebuds Southwest Style Chicken Salad"; and 12-oz. "Southwest Style Chicken Salad".

The fully cooked, not-shelf stable salads and wraps that come in plastic containers were produced and packaged on February 23 and list a "Sell-by" date of February 28, 2021 on the packaging label. These items were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The salads and wraps recall was initiated after the company received confirmation from their third-party lab that a product contact surface sample returned positive for Lm.

The FDA's notified recall includes Taco Tray, Taco Dip, Taco Platter, Mini 7 Layer Dip Tray, Turkey Sandwich and more in various measuring sizes. These recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores. The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of Lm in a utensil used to produce the products.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products have been urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The potential contamination with Lm forced Lancaster Foods LLC in January to call back certain conventional processed butternut squash items. Tesoros Trading Co. in December last year recalled certain frozen "Trader Joe's Lightly Salted Edamame" for the same concerns.

