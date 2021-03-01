Norway Retail Sales Fall For Second Month

Norway's retail sales declined for the second straight month in January, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

Retail sales declined 0.1 percent month-on-month in January, after a 5.7 percent decrease in December.

Sales of other goods declined 9.1 percent monthly in January. Sales of food, beverages and automotive fuels fell by 5.3 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales rose 0.1 percent monthly in January, after a 5.7 percent decrease in the preceding month.

On a year-on-year basis, retail sales increased 8.2 percent in January, following a 8.0 percent rise in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household consumption declined a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent month-on-month in January, following a 1.6 percent fall in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.