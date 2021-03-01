Swiss Retail Sales Decline In January

Switzerland's retail sales declined in January, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays fell by 0.5 percent year-on-year in January.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco grew 13.9 percent yearly in January, while those of non-food sector decreased 10.1 percent.

Sales of other goods declined 18.9 percent and those of culture and recreation goods in specialized stores fell 15.1 percent. Sales of other household equipment, textiles, DIY and furniture decreased 7.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales fell 5.3 percent in January.

In nominal terms, retail sales declined 0.9 percent annually in January and decreased 4.9 percent from a month ago.

The latest decline was mainly due to the measures introduced by the authorities to contain the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency said.

