South Africa Manufacturing Growth Strengthens

South Africa's manufacturing sector growth strengthened for a second straight month in February, survey data from the Bureau of Economic Research showed Monday.

The seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, increased to 53.0 in February from 50.9 in the previous month. A reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector.

Three of the five sub-components increased from January. The employment index, meanwhile, moved lower. The supplier deliveries index also decreased but remained well above the neutral 50-point mark and thus supported the headline figure, the BER said.

Economic News

