Poland Manufacturing Activity Rises For Third Month

Poland's manufacturing activity increased for the third month in a row in February, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 53.4 in February from 51.9 in January.

Economists had forecast a reading of 52.7. Any reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.

The latest growth in the sector was the strongest since June 2018.

New orders rose at the fastest rate since July last year and at the second-strongest pace in over two-and-a-half years.

Production rose for the first time in four months and backlogs of work increased at the fastest rate since January 2007.

Suppliers' delivery time lengthened to the third-greatest extent in survey history.

Employment rose for the sixth straight month in February and at the fastest rate since June 2018.

Average input prices rose at the sharpest rate for a decade and output prices increased at the fastest rate since May 2004.

The 12-month outlook remained positive in February and output expectations strengthened since January.

"The only component weighing on the PMI was stocks of purchases, although the impact was negligible as this index has the smallest weight at 10 percent," Trevor Balchin, economics director at IHS Markit, said.

