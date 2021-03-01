Ireland Retail Sales Fall In January

Ireland's retail sales declined in January after rising in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The volume of retail sales decreased a seasonally adjusted 21,8 percent month-on-month in January, after a 14.3 percent fall in December. In November, sales fell 12.3 percent.

Retail sales fell 14.1 percent year-on-year in January, after a 8.3 percent growth in the previous month.

Excluding automobile trade, the volume of retail sales decreased by 16.3 percent monthly and fell 9.8 percent yearly in January.

The retail sales value declined 15.8 percent yearly in January and fell 19.8 percent from the previous month.

Economic News

