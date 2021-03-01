Portugal Retail Sales Continue To Fall In January

Portugal's retail sales continued to decline in January, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

Retail sales fell 10.9 percent year-on-year in January, following an 4.2 percent decrease in December. Sales fell for the fourth straight month.

Sales of non-food products decreased 19.2 percent annually in January and those of food products rose 0.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 4.8 percent in January, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the preceding month. Sales declined for the third consecutive month.

Economic News

