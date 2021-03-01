New Zealand Terms Of Trade Climbs 1.3% In Q4

The terms of trade in New Zealand were up a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2020, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday.

That was in line with expectations following the 4.7 percent decline in the previous three months.

Export prices slipped 0.4 percent on quarter, missing expectations for a flat reading following the 8.3 percent drop in the previous three months.

Import prices sank 1.7 percent on quarter versus expectations for a decline of 1.0 percent after retreating 3.7 percent in the three months prior.

