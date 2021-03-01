China Stock Market Poised For Additional Support

The China stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had dropped almost 130 points or 3.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,550-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on falling treasury yields and vaccine optimism. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The SCI finished sharply higher on Monday following sharp gains from the resource stocks and mixed performances from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index jumped 42.32 points or 1.21 percent to finish at 3,551.40 after trading between 3,511.99 and 3,552.57. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 55.48 points or 2.42 percent to end at 2,349.17.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.56 percent, while China Construction Bank collected 0.14 percent, China Merchants Bank skidded 1.39 percent, China Life Insurance fell 0.30 percent, Jiangxi Copper climbed 1.08 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) rallied 2.82 percent, Yanzhou Coal skyrocketed 8.40 percent, PetroChina rose 0.23 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 1.33 percent, Baoshan Iron surged 6.91 percent, Anhui Conch Cement sank 0.37 percent, Gemdale jumped 1.97 percent, Poly Developments soared 3.47 percent, China Vanke gained 0.76 percent, China Fortune Land plummeted 5.01 percent, Beijing Capital Development eased 0.18 percent and Bank of China and Bank of Communications were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened firmly in the green on Monday and continued to accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow spiked 603.14 points or 1.95 percent to finish at 31,535.51, while the NASDAQ surged 396.48 points or 3.01 percent to end at 13,588.83 and the S&P 500 jumped 90.67 points or 2.38 percent to close at 3,901.82.

The rally on Wall Street came amid a continued pullback by treasury yields, which has eased recent concerns about the outlook for interest rates. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note hit its highest closing level in a year last week.

Positive sentiment was also generated by news Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) single-shot Covid-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA, paving the way for its distribution.

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated in February. Also, the Commerce Department said U.S. construction spending increased more than expected in January.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Monday, weighed down by a likely move by major oil producers to increase crude output from April. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.86 or 1.4 percent at $60.64 a barrel.

