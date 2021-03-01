South Korea Industrial Production Sinks 1.6% In January

Industrial production was down a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in January, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent following the downwardly revised 2.7 percent increase in December (originally 3.7 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped 7.5 percent - beating expectations for an increase of 5.3 percent following the downwardly revised 2.5 percent gain in the previous month (originally 3.4 percent).

The index of all industry production was down 0.6 percent on month in January and up 1.4 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.