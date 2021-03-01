South Korea Retail Sales Climb 1.6% In January

The total value of retail sales was up a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in January, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That followed the downwardly revised 0.1 percent increase in December (originally 0.2 percent).

On a yearly basis, retail sales were unchanged following the downwardly revised 2.1 percent drop in the previous month (originally -2.0 percent).

Economic News

