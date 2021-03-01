Australia Has A$14.523 Billion Current Account Surplus

Australia posted a current account surplus of A$14.523 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That beat expectations for a surplus of A$13.1 billion following the A$10.7 billion surplus in the previous three months.

Export goods credits rose A$7.688 billion (9 percent) to A$93.005 billion, with volumes up 4 percent and prices up 5 percent.

Import goods debits rose A$3.095 billion (4 percent) to A$78.753 billion, with volumes up 5 percent and prices down 1 percent.

The capital and financial account deficit rose A$4.270 billion to A$9.999 billion.

Economic News

