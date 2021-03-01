Taiwan Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In February - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in February, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 60.4.

That's up from 60.2 in January, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, production spiked amid a steep increase in sales, while supply chain delays were among the worst seen in 17 years. Input costs continue to rise sharply, leading to higher selling prices.

Greater amounts of new work and efforts to expand production lines led to a further rise in staff numbers. The rate of job creation eased only slightly from January and was solid overall.

