Indonesia Stock Market Expected To Find Additional Support

The Indonesia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 70 points or 1.1 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,340-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on falling treasury yields and vaccine optimism. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 96.72 points or 1.55 percent to finish at 6,338.51 after trading between 6,261.56 and 6,339.01.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia rallied 4.17 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga climbed 1.49 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia jumped 4.62 percent, Bank Central Asia surged 4.99 percent, Bank Mandiri soared 6.91 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 2.55 percent, Indosat spiked 4.05 percent, Indocement gathered 3.20 percent, Semen Indonesia accelerated 4.66 percent, Indofood Suskes added 0.83 percent, United Tractors jumped 1.77 percent, Astra International gained 3.70 percent, Timah tumbled 2.25 percent, Bumi Resources advanced 1.64 percent and Astra Agro Lestari, Aneka Tambang, Vale Indonesia and Telkom Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened firmly in the green on Monday and continued to accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow spiked 603.14 points or 1.95 percent to finish at 31,535.51, while the NASDAQ surged 396.48 points or 3.01 percent to end at 13,588.83 and the S&P 500 jumped 90.67 points or 2.38 percent to close at 3,901.82.

The rally on Wall Street came amid a continued pullback by treasury yields, which has eased recent concerns about the outlook for interest rates. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note hit its highest closing level in a year last week.

Positive sentiment was also generated by news Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) single-shot Covid-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA, paving the way for its distribution.

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated in February. Also, the Commerce Department said U.S. construction spending increased more than expected in January.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Monday, weighed down by a likely move by major oil producers to increase crude output from April. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.86 or 1.4 percent at $60.64 a barrel.

