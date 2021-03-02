Finland Jobless Rate Rises In January

Finland's jobless rate increased in January, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate for the 15 to 74 age group rose to 8.7 percent in January from 7.1 percent in the same month last year.

The number of unemployed persons increased by 41,000 to 235,000 in January from 194,000 in the last year.

The employment rate fell to 69.9 percent in January from 71.9 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons fell by 61,000 from a year ago to 2.473 million.

Economic News

