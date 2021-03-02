Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: CFMS, KMPH, TXMD, SSKN, FGEN…

What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Conformis Inc. (CFMS), a medical company, is up over 65% at $1.71 in pre-market trading Tuesday, following clearance of its patient-specific iTotal PS total knee replacement system in Australia. The iTotal PS system is designed to address the shortcomings of traditional, off-the-shelf knee replacements that are manufactured in limited sizes and shapes. The product was launched in the United States in 2016.

2. KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) is up over 7% at $10.50 in pre-market hours today as its investigational treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, KP415, awaits the FDA decision. The decision date is set for today (March 2, 2021). If approved, KP415 will compete against currently marketed, branded and generic methylphenidate products for the treatment of ADHD. Some of these currently marketed products include Johnson & Johnson's Concerta, Novartis AG's Ritalin, Ritalin LA, Focalin and Focalin XR, UCB S.A.'s Metadate CD, and Noven Pharmaceuticals' Daytrana. The peak sales of KP415 are pegged at over $300 million by analysts.

3. TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD), which commercializes novel products exclusively for women, is up over 12% at $1.63 in pre-market hours. The company will report its fourth quarter 2020 financial results today, before the opening of the U.S. financial .

4. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, is up more than 12% at $5.67 in pre-market hours today on no news. The company initiated a phase II clinical trial of Lucinactant in acute lung injury in adults with COVID-19 associated lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome in January of this year. The study is expected to be completed in 3-6 months.

5. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN), a medical technology company in dermatology and plastic surgery, is up nearly 11% at $1.92 in pre-market hours today. The company has appointed Robert Moccia as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board, effective March 1, 2021, in place of Dolev Rafaeli who stepped down on Feb.28.

6. Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence ("AI") to personalized medicine and drug discovery, is up over 6% at $1.70 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of 8%. Last month, the company completed key data generation milestones in its retrospective study in collaboration with UPMC-Magee Women Hospital, to build AI-driven models of ovarian cancer.

In the Red

1. FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) is down over 22% at $39.40 in pre-market trading Tuesday, following FDA's decision to convene an Advisory Committee to review the company's new drug application for Roxadustat, proposed for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease in both non-dialysis-dependent (NDD) and dialysis-dependent (DD) patients. The FDA's decision on Roxadustat was initially slated for December 20, 2020. But with FibroGen submitting additional analyses of existing Roxadustat clinical data last December, the decision date was postponed to March 20, 2021. Now that the regulatory agency's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee has decided to review the new drug application for Roxadustat, the FDA decision is going to be delayed yet again.

2. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) is down more than 12% at $3.39 in pre-market hours today, giving back most of what it gained yesterday, on no news. This clinical-stage biotechnology company, which specializes in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, closed a US$25 million public offering last week.

3. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is down nearly 12% at $8.17 in pre-market hours Tuesday, following a $10 million bought deal offering of American Depositary Shares. The company has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 1.25 million American Depositary Shares of the company, at a price to the public of $8.00 per ADS, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

4. CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is down more than 6% at $8.47 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's loss of nearly 40%, following a regulatory setback. The company's Defencath, a synthetic broad-spectrum antimicrobial and antifungal, proposed as a catheter lock solution in hemodialysis patients for the prevention of catheter related blood stream infections, has been denied approval by the FDA.

5. electroCore Inc. (ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, is down nearly 5% at $2.52 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 21% yesterday, following an agreement with Medistar2 PTY Limited, whereby Medistar will serve as the exclusive distributor of the company's gammaCore Sapphire non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator in Australia, supplying therapy to patients suffering with primary headache disorder.

