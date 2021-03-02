Portugal Industrial Production Falls For Third Month

Portugal's industrial production declined for the third straight month in January, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production decreased 6.5 percent year-on-year in January, after a 4.6 percent decrease in December.

Manufacturing output declined 5.4 percent yearly in January, following a 2.7 percent fall in the previous month.

Energy output fell 9.4 percent annually in January. Production of investment goods and intermediate goods fell by 10.9 percent and 3.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 1.3 percent in January, after a 1.8 percent rise in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.